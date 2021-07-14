Senior Connect
Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at...
According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior scenes for One Summer at Elijah’s along the Wilmington riverfront on Monday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 20.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Scenes for a new Hallmark movie will be filmed at various locations in Wilmington next week.

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior restaurant scenes for One Summer at Elijah’s along the Wilmington riverfront on Monday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 20. The restaurant is located at 2 Ann Street.

On Thursday, July 22, a crew will film night scenes at the Legion Stadium pool located at 2131 Carolina Beach Road. A film permit states that the scenes will involve two characters clinging to a Hobie Cat boat in the water.

