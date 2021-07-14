Hallmark movie to film at Wilmington restaurant, pool next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Scenes for a new Hallmark movie will be filmed at various locations in Wilmington next week.

According to a film permit, a crew will film interior and exterior restaurant scenes for One Summer at Elijah’s along the Wilmington riverfront on Monday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 20. The restaurant is located at 2 Ann Street.

On Thursday, July 22, a crew will film night scenes at the Legion Stadium pool located at 2131 Carolina Beach Road. A film permit states that the scenes will involve two characters clinging to a Hobie Cat boat in the water.

