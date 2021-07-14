Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: summery hot and humid streak continues

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey there! Great to see you on this Wednesday. Expect more of the same in terms of heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values at times will make it feel much deeper in the 90s, if not near 100. A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, between 20 and 30 percent. As a matter of protocol, keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.

Catch your seven-day forecast here, which features a change in temperatures and rain chances as early as next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

As always, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your first alert weather team

In the tropics, tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the next two days. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Make it a great day!

