First Alert Forecast: classic July pattern rolls on, some changes next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Expect more of the same in terms of heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values at times will make it feel much deeper in the 90s, if not near 100. A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, between 20 and 30 percent. As a matter of protocol, keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case. The Bermuda high shows signs of breaking down by the second half of the weekend into early next week. This should usher in a period of higher rain and storm chances plus slightly cooler afternoon highs.

Catch your seven-day forecast here, which features a change in temperatures and rain chances as early as next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics, a low pressure system several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland, Canada has only marginal odds of development the next few days before racing northeast. regardless of any development, this would have no bearing on the US or the Carolinas. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

