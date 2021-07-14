Senior Connect
7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

elevators
elevators(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Emergency workers on the North Carolina Outer Banks say a boy from Ohio died after he became trapped between an elevator car and the elevator shaft inside a vacation rental home.

News outlets report Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton says emergency workers were sent to a home in Corolla Sunday evening and arrived to find a 7-year-old boy without a pulse and trapped by the elevator.

Melton says rescuers were able to quickly free the child but were unable to resuscitate him. Melton would only say the boy was from Canton, Ohio, but he provided no additional details.

