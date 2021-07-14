2nd suspect jailed in armed robbery of Pender Co. duck hunters

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The second man wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a group of duck hunters in Pender County earlier this year has been arrested.

Online jail records show Tyrese Daquan Lee, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

RELATED: 1 arrested, 1 sought after allegedly robbing group of duck hunters in Pender County.

A previous news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office stated that the four victims were returning to their vehicles after duck hunting near Webbtown Road in Maple Hill on Thursday, Jan. 28, when they encountered Lee and a second man, James Farland Jr., who were waiting for them.

The pair allegedly shot one of the victims then took the group’s money and weapons. The injured victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the news release stated.

Farland was taken into custody the same day on similar charges and jailed on a $300,000 bond.

Lee was given a $225,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.