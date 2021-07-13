Senior Connect
Wilmington police: Two bystanders injured in drive-by shooting Monday night

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating after two bystanders were injured during a drive-by shooting in Wilmington Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Orange Street and Gores Row around 8:30 p.m.

A witness told police that a red Ford Fusion drove down the street with people hanging out of the car, firing gunshots at another man.

A woman on Gores Row was struck in the leg by one of the bullets and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second woman was injured by a bullet fragment after it struck a nearby object and broke apart. She was treated at the scene by paramedics.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

