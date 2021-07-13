Senior Connect
Wilmington PD looking for missing man

Jesus Ayala Lopez
Jesus Ayala Lopez(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department reported Tuesday that Jesus Ayala Lopez, 21, is missing.

Lopez is 5′5′' and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Lopez was last seen on Quail Ridge Road in Wilmington, which is off of Pine Grove Drive.

If you see him, please dial 911. Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

