Three UNCW Seahawks taken so far on Day 3 of 2021 MLB draft

UNCW baseball gets second seed in CAA tournament
By Jon Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three members of the UNCW Baseball team have heard their names called on the third day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

The San Francisco Giants selected righthanded pitcher Landen Roupp in the 12th Round. The junior out of Rocky Mount had a stellar 2021 season, going 8-5 and was named the CAA Pitcher of the Year, striking out 118 hitters in 101 innings.

Three rounds later, the Giants selected the Seahawks’ switch-hitting shortstop Brooks Baldwin, a Whiteville native. As a redshirt sophomore, Baldwin led the CAA with 79 hits and 141 total bases, and led UNCW in batting average (.325), home runs (15) and runs batted in (45).

The San Diego Padres, another team from the National League West, drafted righthander Adam Smith in the 14th Round. Smith, who is a native of West Chester, PA, finished his redshirt sophomore season with a 4-0 record as a starting pitcher, finishing second in the CAA with an earned run average of 2.49. He started the season as a reliever for the Seahawks, but later converted to starting pitcher.

The Seahawks finished the 2021 season with a 32-22 record, and won the CAA’s South Division. They advanced to the final round of the CAA Championship before falling to top-seeded Northeastern 11-10 in 10 innings.

This story will be updated as additional draft selections are made.

