Teen whose lifelong wish is granted dies hours later

Mikel Dijak
Mikel Dijak(Michelle Gardner)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - Just hours after a teenager’s lifelong wish to see a Lamborghini in person was granted, sadly, Mikel Dijak died of bone cancer Sunday night.

The family shared that Mikel’s memorial service will be this Friday, July 16 at White’s Funeral and Crematorium Home in Shallotte at 1 p.m. and that the service is open to all.

Mikel was diagnosed with bone cancer just a month after moving to Brunswick County in January 2020.

