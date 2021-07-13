Saffo among 369 mayors urging Congress to advance bipartisan infrastructure deal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington mayor Bill Saffo is among 369 mayors from across the country who are urging Congress to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that was reached last month.

In a letter addressed to leaders in both the U.S. House and Senate, the United States Conference of Mayors asked for “immediate action” on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure agreement that President Joe Biden announced on June 24.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is crucial to making meaningful progress on one of the most pressing and unifying challenges facing our country – the need for comprehensive investment in public transportation; roads; bridges; passenger and freight rail; drinking water and wastewater; clean energy and electrification; legacy pollution cleanup; cyber-attack and extreme weather-resiliency; and universal broadband access,” the letter stated.

Saffo released the following statement about the letter when asked for comment:

“Infrastructure is one of the government’s most basic and critical responsibilities, and provides valuable opportunity for bipartisan cooperation. The bipartisan infrastructure framework is especially relevant to our community, which faces the need to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and keep that vital connection free and accessible to everyone. By signing this letter of support, I am asking our partners at the federal level to find consensus and fulfill one of government’s most basic responsibilities to maintain our roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, and invest in our future quality of life and economic vitality.”

In urging Congress to advance the infrastructure deal, the mayoral group asked congressional leaders to not redirect pandemic-related funding to help pay for it and also to “empower local decision-makers” by using “proven delivery systems” of federal funds such as energy efficiency and conservation block grants, community development block grants, and surface transportation block grants.

“These are the tools that will help us build back better,” the letter stated.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors describes itself as a non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are over 1,400 such cities in the country and each is represented in the conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

