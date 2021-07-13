Police respond to situation at gas station in Wisconsin

Senior Connect
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil station about 2 miles away.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

We are currently involved in an active investigation at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobile. Travel will be...

Posted by Village of Caledonia Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel Center and at the Franksville Mobil station about 2 miles away.

The tweet said: “There is no threat to the community,” but it gave no other details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

