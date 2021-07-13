Senior Connect
Missing 37-year-old man last seen in Supply

James Allen Walter
James Allen Walter(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating James Allen Walter.

Walter, 37, was last seen on foot leaving a residence on Cockleshell Drive in Supply at around noon on July 11.

He was wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Walter is 5′9′' and weighs 170 pounds. He has his last name tattooed on one arm and a cross on the other.

Brunswick County officials say he may be in the Myrtle Beach/Little River area.

Anyone with information on Walter’s whereabouts should contact Detective Stanley at (910) 274-6367 or call 911.

