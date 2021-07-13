Senior Connect
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina man who died in a skydiving accident in Rowan County Monday afternoon was identified by officials as 31-year-old Brandon Price.

Officials say the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Piedmont Skydiving on Airport Road in Salisbury. Piedmont Skydiving operates a facility near the airport.

In a Facebook post, the company stated Price, of Boiling Springs, was an “experienced” skydiver who was jumping solo and had a “hard landing.”

“Price was doing a solo jump and doing mid-flight tricks, when he got stuck upside down,” officials said. Price was unable to regain control of his parachute and struck the ground. He was pronounced dead on scene.

“The Piedmont Skydiving family grieves along with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time,” the message said. “We offer our condolences to all affected by this tragedy.”

Officials say Price’s death appears to be accidental.

