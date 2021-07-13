Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man dies in Carolina Beach swimming incident

Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - One man died in a swimming incident at Carolina Beach on Monday.

According to Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce, a man and boy were seen struggling in the water near Access 19 around 9:45 a.m. Lifeguards were able to rescue the boy, but the man was found unconscious and ultimately pronounced dead after unsuccessful CPR attempts by lifeguards.

Officials have not confirmed whether this was a drowning or a medical issue.

Pierce said a news release will be sent out Tuesday with more information.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teenager battling cancer receives lifelong wish
Willie Carlton Smith was arrested for fentanyl possession and other charges.
Brunswick County man arrested for possession of up to 49,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Leland credit card theft/fraud suspect
Leland PD looking for man who stole, used credit cards at a country club and Harris Teeter
Eddie Radford
Man convicted of rape in New Hanover County could be paroled
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition

Latest News

Press conference will be held on Tuesday calling for end of out-of-school suspension for...
Press conference to call for the end of suspensions for NHCS’s youngest students
Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teen battling cancer, whose lifelong wish was granted, dies hours later
Car shortage
Car shortage continues, features higher prices and empty lots
Sinkhole
Police, CFPUA send warning to distracted drivers after car smashes through barricades