Man dies in Carolina Beach swimming incident
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - One man died in a swimming incident at Carolina Beach on Monday.
According to Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce, a man and boy were seen struggling in the water near Access 19 around 9:45 a.m. Lifeguards were able to rescue the boy, but the man was found unconscious and ultimately pronounced dead after unsuccessful CPR attempts by lifeguards.
Officials have not confirmed whether this was a drowning or a medical issue.
Pierce said a news release will be sent out Tuesday with more information.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
