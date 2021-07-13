Man dies in Carolina Beach swimming incident

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - One man died in a swimming incident at Carolina Beach on Monday.

According to Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce, a man and boy were seen struggling in the water near Access 19 around 9:45 a.m. Lifeguards were able to rescue the boy, but the man was found unconscious and ultimately pronounced dead after unsuccessful CPR attempts by lifeguards.

Officials have not confirmed whether this was a drowning or a medical issue.

Pierce said a news release will be sent out Tuesday with more information.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

