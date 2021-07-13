Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a string of ‘air you can wear’ days

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to you First Alert forecast on this Tuesday! Air Conditioner continues to be your best chance of relief from the seasonably hot July Sun. Expect highs to soar to the seasonably hot upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values at times will make it feel much deeper in the 90s, if not near 100 at times. Humid southwest air will provide a breeze, but akin to your car’s heater on full blast in the summer... It won’t do too much to cool you down! A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, A good call to keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.

In the tropics, new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the next two days. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here, which features a continuation of the summery pattern, for those who like consistency: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teenager battling cancer receives lifelong wish
Willie Carlton Smith was arrested for fentanyl possession and other charges.
Brunswick County man arrested for possession of up to 49,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Leland credit card theft/fraud suspect
Leland PD looking for man who stole, used credit cards at a country club and Harris Teeter
Eddie Radford
Man convicted of rape in New Hanover County could be paroled
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: copy & paste July forecast begins, potential stray showers
Hot but not exceptionally so over SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Jul. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: July heat reigns supreme
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 11, 2021