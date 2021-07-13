First Alert Forecast: a string of ‘air you can wear’ days, few cooling showers or storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to you First Alert forecast on this Tuesday afternoon! Air Conditioner continues to be your best chance of relief from the seasonably hot July Sun. Expect highs to soar to the seasonably hot upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values at times will make it feel much deeper in the 90s, if not near 100 at times. Humid southwest air will provide a breeze, but akin to your car’s heater on full blast in the summer... It won’t do too much to cool you down! A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, A good call to keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case. As the Bermuda high breaks down we’ll have a better chance of scattered showers and storms early next week.

In the tropics, new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the next five days. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here, which features a continuation of the summery pattern, for those who like consistency: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.