Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Mid-July heat carries on alongside pop up showers

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(WECT)
By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to you First Alert forecast this Tuesday evening! Expect temperatures this evening to remain seasonably hot in the 80s before heading to bed. Stray pop-up showers will be possible; it is always a good call to keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.

As for your hump day, you will feel temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s as you leave for work in the morning. Stray shower chances remain in place although a Bermuda high will work to keep shower chances low.

In the tropics, new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the next two days. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here, which features a continuation of the summery pattern, for those who like consistency: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teenager battling cancer receives lifelong wish
Willie Carlton Smith was arrested for fentanyl possession and other charges.
Brunswick County man arrested for possession of up to 49,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teen battling cancer, whose lifelong wish was granted, dies hours later
Leland credit card theft/fraud suspect
Leland PD looking for man who stole, used credit cards at a country club and Harris Teeter
Eddie Radford
Man convicted of rape in New Hanover County could be paroled

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: a string of ‘air you can wear’ days
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: copy & paste July forecast begins, potential stray showers
Hot but not exceptionally so over SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Jul. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: July heat reigns supreme