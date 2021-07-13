First Alert Forecast: Mid-July heat carries on alongside pop up showers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to you First Alert forecast this Tuesday evening! Expect temperatures this evening to remain seasonably hot in the 80s before heading to bed. Stray pop-up showers will be possible; it is always a good call to keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.

As for your hump day, you will feel temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s as you leave for work in the morning. Stray shower chances remain in place although a Bermuda high will work to keep shower chances low.

In the tropics, new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the next two days. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here, which features a continuation of the summery pattern, for those who like consistency: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

