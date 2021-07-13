Duke Energy to test warning sirens

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy and county officials will test the outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.

The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. Some will need to be tested more than once to check they are working properly.

Testing is carried out in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because this is a test, regular television and radio programming will not be interrupted.

In a real emergency situation, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

