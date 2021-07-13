Deputies search for suspect who fired gunshots at passing vehicles on Bladen County road

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly fired gunshots from a vehicle at passing cars on a Bladen County road on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the man was hanging out the window of a small, black car — possibly a Honda — and shooting at cars on U.S. 87 near East Arcadia, heading toward Wilmington.

At least two vehicles were hit in the windshield by the gunfire, the spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.