Chicago, Lake Street Dive performing in Port City in October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chicago and Lake Street Dive have announced shows at Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater in October.

Chicago, which was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The band won a Grammy for the song If You leave Me Now in 1977 and has 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums.

Lake Street Dive will perform at the new amphitheater on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The band previously performed in the Port City at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in October 2019.

Tickets are ❗️NOW ON SALE❗️for these upcoming shows:

9/29 Stateline, NV

10/2 Los Angeles, CA

10/9 Oklahoma City, OK

10/12 New Orleans, LA

10/13 Mobile, AL

10/16 Atlanta, GA

10/17 Cary, NC

10/19 Charlotte, NC

10/20 Wilmington, NC

10/22 Richmond VA

➡️ https://t.co/lHv2lQ9t5I pic.twitter.com/DjeGnI2fa3 — Lake Street Dive (@lakestreetdive) July 9, 2021

Ticket information for both shows can be found here.

