Woman in Elizabethtown reels in wallet from 1980s while fishing, seeks owner

Jones Lake State Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) - A woman in North Carolina says she’s searching for a man who lost his wallet in a lake in the mid-1980s.

WRAL reports that Sarah Foor and her husband were fishing Saturday at Jones Lake State Park near Elizabethtown when she reeled in the wallet.

Inside she found a faded driver’s license, a library card and an array of expired credit cards. The wallet also held a senior photo that’s dated from the 1983-84 school year. The back reads: “Mickey, you’re a very special person to me. Love always, Sharon.”

The wallet had 50 cents inside. But she still considers it a treasure.

Foor reached out to WRAL for help in finding the man. He was not identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press and WRAL. All rights reserved.

Brunswick County teenager battling cancer receives lifelong wish