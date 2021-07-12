Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could be one of the first everyday people to go to space.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up with Omaze for the chance to win a seat on one of the company’s first commercial voyages to space.

One winner and a guest can rocket more than 50 miles above earth and experience zero gravity for a few minutes.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.
Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.(Source: Omaze/CNN)

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter on Omaze.com through Aug. 31.

Each $10 donation is equivalent to 100 entries.

The money supports the nonprofit Space for Humanity, which aims to expand access to space.

Virgin Galactic hasn’t released details on when the flight will take place.

VIrgin CEO Richard Branson successfully returned from a test flight on the VSS Unity on Sunday.

Virgin Galactic plans to launch one more test flight before allowing paying customers to fly.

Meanwhile, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is scheduled to take flight next week.

Copyright 2021CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police have secured warrants for a person accused of shooting a man Friday night.
UPDATE: Man wanted in connection to shooting near Confederate Drive
Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teenager battling cancer receives lifelong wish
Officials ask that drivers avoid Carolina Beach Road near Ivey Circle due to “a large sinkhole.”
UPDATE: Carolina Beach Road sinkhole filled; road closures and repairs continue
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Willie Carlton Smith was arrested for fentanyl possession and other charges.
Brunswick County man arrested for possession of up to 49,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

Latest News

Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
White House calls Cuban demonstrations a spontaneous expression by the people.
White House blames Cuban protests on repression
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill
FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command