Man convicted of rape in New Hanover County could be paroled

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man convicted of rape in New Hanover County nearly 40 years ago could soon be paroled, according to the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole commission.

A news release from the commission states that it is investigating whether to grant parole to Eddie E. Radford, 58, as part of its Mutual Agreement Parole Program.

Radford was convicted of first-degree rape in New Hanover County on June 2, 1982 and was sentenced to serve life in prison.

“Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the commission in making its decision,” the news release stated.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

