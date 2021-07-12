Leland PD looking for man who stole, used credit cards at a country club and Harris Teeter

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is looking for man that allegedly stole multiple credit cards and used them in Leland and Wilmington.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 5, the man in the photos above took multiple credit cards from a victim’s wallet. Multiple purchases were made in Leland and Wilmington at a Harris Teeter and Cape Fear National Golf Course at Brunswick Forest. He is wanted for credit card theft and fraud.

The suspect is a white male with average build, who was last seen wearing a mint green shirt, tan shorts, a black hat, black flip flop sandals, glasses, and a black face mask.

He is possibly driving a newer-model white Ford Explorer, or a silver newer-model sedan of unknown make and model.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Payne at (910) 685-3193 or any Leland Police Officer at (910) 371-1100.

