Five proposed communities to create 450+ homes in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials say Leland might not be the fastest growing area in southeastern North Carolina anymore. Another Brunswick County area is booming and may have taken the title.

Only one of five proposed developments are near Leland. The rest are near the South Carolina border in Calabash and Ocean Isle Beach.

The five proposed communities would be in the following locations:

Major subdivision Allston Park: Shingletree Rd. NW

Planned development Hickmans Crossing: 1025 Calabash Rd. NW

Planned development Gore Tract: Beach Drive & Goose Creek Rd.

Planned development Coastal Haven: Mt. Misery Rd.

Planned development The COurtyards by Carrell: 7040 Ocean Hwy West

In total, the developments would create more than 450 new housing units. This comes on the heels of the approval of two other developments proposed for the same area back in May. Senior planner Marc Pages says all those communities will bring more businesses to the rural area.

Of the five proposals on today’s Planning Board agenda, four are planned developments while the fifth is a major subdivision. As for what difference that would make in the communities, Pages says it mainly changes the way space is divided among its residents. For planned developments, that means less square footage.

“You lose your backyard and front yard a little bit in exchange for more common elements,” said Pages. “That allows for flexibility of housing types. It allows for townhomes and multi-family in a zone that would typically only allow single-family.”

Pages says those planned development proposals are perfect for retirees who may not want a large yard to have to keep up with. It also gives homebuyers more variety when it comes to price tags.

Tonight’s Planning Board meeting is at the Government Center at 6:00 and it will be the first of many steps for those developers. Assuming they get the green light, there are still a lot of permits they would need from the state and the county before they could break ground.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.