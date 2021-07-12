First Alert Forecast: July heat reigns supreme

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you early on this Monday! The Air Conditioner will be working overtime this week to keep up with temperatures that will soar to the seasonably hot upper 80s and lower 90s. heat index values at times will make it feel much deeper in the 90s, if not near 100 at times. humid southwest air will provide a breeze, but akin to your car’s heater on full blast in the summer... it won’t do too much to cool you down! Stray pop up showers and storms will be possible, so keep the umbrella ready!

In the tropics, you can breathe easy as new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here, which features a continuation of the summery pattern, for those who like consistency: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

