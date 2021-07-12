Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: copy & paste July forecast begins, potential stray showers

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(WECT)
By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast this evening features temperatures remaining sweltering in the 80s well into the evening hours with higher humidity making it “feel” even warmer! Expect similar conditions as we transition into the second day of your workweek. Stray pop up showers and storms will be possible, so keep the umbrella ready!

In the tropics; you can breathe easy, as new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the next two days! Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here, which features a continuation of the summery pattern, for those who like consistency: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police have secured warrants for a person accused of shooting a man Friday night.
UPDATE: Man wanted in connection to shooting near Confederate Drive
Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teenager battling cancer receives lifelong wish
Officials ask that drivers avoid Carolina Beach Road near Ivey Circle due to “a large sinkhole.”
UPDATE: Carolina Beach Road sinkhole filled; road closures and repairs continue
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Willie Carlton Smith was arrested for fentanyl possession and other charges.
Brunswick County man arrested for possession of up to 49,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: July heat reigns supreme
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, July 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, July 11, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: July heat & scattered showers on tap for the day