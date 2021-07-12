Senior Connect
Brunswick County man arrested for possession of up to 49,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ash man is currently being detained at the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $1.52 million bond after being arrested for trafficking fentanyl and multiple other charges.

This weekend, deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Willie Carlton Smith, 55, of Little Prong Road in Ash.

Smith’s charges include two counts of trafficking fentanyl, conspire to traffic fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, driving with a revoked license, fictitious registration number on license plate, possession of a firearm, and child not restrained in the rear seat.

Approximately 98 grams of fentanyl was seized during the arrest along with over $9,000 in cash and six guns.

Depending on the potency of the fentanyl, 98 grams could yield approximately 49,000 lethal doses.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

