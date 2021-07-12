Brunswick County to hold more pop-up vaccine clinics

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to get more people vaccinated, Brunswick County Health Services is holding seven more pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in July at multiple spots throughout the county.

All community members ages 12 and over are eligible to receive vaccines and Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines will be available at each clinic. Youths ages 12-17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccines are free, no insurance is required and no appointments are required at the pop-up clinics. However, community members are asked to bring ID and insurance cards if available. Also, for those who received their first vaccine outside the county, proof of that vaccination is required.

Upcoming clinics

Tuesday, July 13 / Sunset Beach area

Location: Ingram Planetarium (7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Wednesday, July 14 / Calabash area

The original Thursday, July 8 clinic in Calabash was postponed and rescheduled on this date.

Location: Calabash Town Park near town hall (868 Persimmon Rd SW, Calabash)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Thursday, July 15 / Bolivia area

Location: Virgina Williamson Elementary School Cafeteria (1020 Zion Hill Road SE, Bolivia)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Tuesday, July 20 / Ash area

Location: Waccamaw School Gym (5901 Waccamaw School Road NW, Ash)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Wednesday, July 21 / Southport area

Location: South Brunswick High School Main Gym (280 Cougar Road, Southport)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Tuesday, July 27 / Leland area

Location: Leland Middle School Gym (927 Old Fayetteville Road, Leland)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Wednesday, July 28 / Winnabow area

Location: Town Creek Middle School Gym (6330 Lake Park Drive SE, Winnabow)

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Members of the community can still book appointments at the Brunswick County Health Services’ main vaccination clinic in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Building A, Bolivia, 28422) if required by calling (910) 253-2339 or scheduling online here.

