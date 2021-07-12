Senior Connect
Bladen County still in the red zone, seeing critical community spread of COVID-19

Bladen County Health Department offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County remains in the red zone, meaning there is a critical community spread of COVID-19.

Health officials in Bladen County are working to vaccinate more individuals by educating them and addressing any concerns they might have.

“Every opportunity we get, we’re trying to get reliable information to folks, and dispel any myths that they might have,” said Terri Duncan, Bladen County Health Director.

This is an all hands on deck situation to get folks vaccinated, but for one retired nurse, this has been an opportunity to come back and help her community.

“I worked here for a little under 30 years, and retired, and was interested in part time, and there was a need to serve,” said registered nurse Shannon Pate.

Pate stepped in to offer a helping hand during the pandemic, and now she’s working with the health department to educate and vaccinate people.

Health officials said that they have started to see small improvements, with an increase in vaccinations over the past few days. “While we’re in the red, I’m very optimistic that for the last 5 days we’re moving in the right direction, and under 10%,” said Duncan.

That 10% Duncan is referring to is the percentage of positive tests in the county. As of Monday afternoon, Bladen is around 5.9%.

The Bladen County Health Department has a hotline set up for anyone who might have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The phone number for the hotline is 910-872-6291.

The latest COVID-19 updates for the state can be found here.

