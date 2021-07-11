WPD investigates shooting near Confederate Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting they say happened near the 2500 block of Confederate Drive around 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a 25-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound. He was taken into surgery and is currently in the ICU but in stable condition. The victim’s name has not been released

Police say the community is not in any immediate danger.

This is a developing story.

