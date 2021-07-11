First Alert Forecast: July heat & scattered showers on tap for the day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Sunday morning! Expect another HOT one today as temperatures climb into 80s by around breakfast time. Scattered showers and storm odds ramp up as we head into the afternoon hours, so keep an umbrella at the ready!

In the tropics, you can breathe easy as new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a classically hot and occasionally stormy summer weekend, right here!

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

