First Alert Forecast: July heat & scattered showers on tap for the day

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team
By Claire Fry
Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Sunday morning! Expect another HOT one today as temperatures climb into 80s by around breakfast time. Scattered showers and storm odds ramp up as we head into the afternoon hours, so keep an umbrella at the ready!

In the tropics, you can breathe easy as new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a classically hot and occasionally stormy summer weekend, right here!

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials ask that drivers avoid Carolina Beach Road near Ivy Circle...
Oak Island Water Rescue takes proactive approach with rip current risk, high surf
Wilmington's A Taste of Italy has been serving up deli and pasta favorites for nearly three...
The state's new social studies standards were approved by the N.C. Board of Education Thursday.
Some ﻿NC students could soon learn about the LGBTQ movement, mental health reform, among other topics

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, July 10, 2021
First Alert Forecast: typical summertime pattern with scattered showers and storms
First Alert Forecast: classic July heat humidity and storms this weekend
Oak Island Water Rescue takes proactive approach with rip current risk, high surf