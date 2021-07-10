Senior Connect
Water main break causes “sink hole,” traps vehicle

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials ask that drivers avoid Carolina Beach Road near Ivey Circle due to “a large sink hole.”

The Wilmington Police Department says one car is sinking in the 40-foot hole and the road is flooded due to a water main break. The two occupants made it out of the vehicle with no injuries.

All southbound lanes are closed and officers are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

