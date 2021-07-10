Senior Connect
Mt. Cavalry Center for Leadership Development provides early career training for students

VIC Academy Students interacting with the community on Saturday.
VIC Academy Students interacting with the community on Saturday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Cavalry Center for Leadership Development, a nonprofit based in southeastern North Carolina, hosted another VIC Academy session Saturday. The academy focuses on providing career training for fifth and sixth-grade students in historically underserved communities in parts of the Cape Fear region and beyond.

Today, students volunteered with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services unit and interacted with EMT’s and staff members from New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Pender Memorial Hospital.

“Today’s VIC Academy class was another huge success and the students had an incredible opportunity to utilize service learning through volunteering and also learn about current trends in high demand jobs in the health care industry such as EMT’s, paramedics, and other advanced medical careers,” said Dr. Jimmy Tate, President of Mt. Cavalry Center for Leadership Development.

VIC Academy is a 12-week course of interactive training training throughout the Cape Fear Region. If you are interested in getting involved with the program, you can learn more on their website.

