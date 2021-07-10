Health experts urge people to pay attention to warning signs for heat stroke

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - With the long range forecast indicating hot and humid weather, health experts want people to be aware of the warning signs for heat stroke.

Signs include hot or red skin, changes in consciousness, a weak pulse, and rapid or shallow breathing. Symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue, upset stomach, vomiting, and headache,

When exposed to excessive heat, your body no longer has the power to regulate itself and you no longer sweat. Overheating results in organ failure and death.

“This is 105-107 degree temperature or hotter, so you’re probably not thinking straight, either,” said New Hanover Regional Medical Center ER Specialist Dr. Bryan Durham. “You have signs of end organ damage, so, your brain is not functioning properly, you’re probably going to have a really fast heart rate, you’re breathing shallow, doing all those things to try and regulate your temperature.”

Durham advises people to drink plenty of water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, because if you’re thirsty it’s already too late — you’re dehydrated. And, try and avoid caffeine or alcoholic drinks.

If you suspect someone is suffering heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

