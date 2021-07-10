Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: typical summertime pattern with scattered showers and storms

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(WECT)
By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes temperatures lingering in the 80s until around 11pm (whew!). A stray shower is possible throughout this evening and into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, expect temperatures to climb back into 80s by around breakfast time. Scattered showers and storm odds ramp up as we head into the afternoon hours.

“Typical summertime pattern” meaning: Clusters of summery showers and pop-up storms are possible in the afternoons and night. However, it will not mean a washout of your plans, nor should these storms pose a severe threat.

In the tropics, you can breathe easy as new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a classically hot and occasionally stormy summer weekend, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials ask that drivers avoid Carolina Beach Road near Ivy Circle...
Crews working to repair water main break, “sink hole”
The state's new social studies standards were approved by the N.C. Board of Education Thursday.
Some ﻿NC students could soon learn about the LGBTQ movement, mental health reform, among other topics
Wilmington's A Taste of Italy has been serving up deli and pasta favorites for nearly three...
Cape Fear Foodie: A Taste for Italian
The vote followed a nearly two-hour-long public hearing with feedback from residents and...
Southport approves new rules to regulate short-term rentals
Tanner Lee Crisco, 22, committed multiple vehicle break-ins around the Supply area.
Supply man arrested for weapon charges, multiple vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: classic July heat humidity and storms this weekend
Oak Island Water Rescue takes proactive approach to high surf, risk of rip current
Oak Island Water Rescue takes proactive approach with rip current risk, high surf
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 9, 2021
First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up, hot and humid weekend to come
Your weekend forecast for SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 9, 2021