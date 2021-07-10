First Alert Forecast: typical summertime pattern with scattered showers and storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes temperatures lingering in the 80s until around 11pm (whew!). A stray shower is possible throughout this evening and into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, expect temperatures to climb back into 80s by around breakfast time. Scattered showers and storm odds ramp up as we head into the afternoon hours.

“Typical summertime pattern” meaning: Clusters of summery showers and pop-up storms are possible in the afternoons and night. However, it will not mean a washout of your plans, nor should these storms pose a severe threat.

In the tropics, you can breathe easy as new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a classically hot and occasionally stormy summer weekend, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.