First Alert Forecast: classic July heat humidity and storms this weekend

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you! Your First alert forecast features, for all intents and purposes, a return to normal, following the departure of Elsa.

Expect hot sunshine with a few passing clouds and highs in the seasonable upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints in the 70s along with relative humidity in the 60-70% range will make it feel like its in the middle and upper 90s at times. Hydration will be of the utmost imprtance as you go about your weekend plans.

Clusters of summery showers and pop-up storms are possible in the afternoons and night. However, it will not mean a washout of your plans, nor should these storms pose a severe threat.

In the tropics, you can breathe easy as new tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend. Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a classically hot and occasionally stormy summer weekend, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Oak Island Water Rescue takes proactive approach to high surf, risk of rip current
First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up, hot and humid weekend to come
