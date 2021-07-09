Supply man arrested for weapon charges, multiple vehicle break-ins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Supply man is currently being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center after being arrested for possessing firearms and committing multiple break-ins.
Tanner Lee Crisco, 22, of River Street in Supply, is charged with:
- 7 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle
- 3 counts of larceny of a firearm
- 3 counts of possession of a firearm by felon
- 2 counts of misdemeanor larceny
- 1 count of possession of weapon of mass destruction
- 1 count of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance
Crisco is currently being held without bond for the possession of firearm by felon charges. His bond for the additional charges is $530,500.
The vehicle break-ins occurred in the Supply area of Brunswick County.
