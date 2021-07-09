Senior Connect
Southport approves new rules to regulate short-term rentals

The vote followed a nearly two-hour-long public hearing with feedback from residents and property managers.
The vote followed a nearly two-hour-long public hearing with feedback from residents and property managers.
By Elly Cosgrove
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - With a 4-2 vote, the City of Southport Board of Aldermen approved a new ordinance to add stricter regulations to short-term rentals at a meeting Thursday night.

The dissenting votes came from aldermen Marc Spencer and Lora Sharkey.

“It sounds to me like we didn’t include any property owners of short-term rentals on this committee,” said Sharkey. “And that’s probably not a fair way to do things, so I am not in favor of passing an ordinance that’s written this way right now.”

The vote followed a nearly two-hour-long public hearing with feedback from residents and property managers.

Residents in favor of the tougher regulations were concerned about maintaining a high quality of life. They mentioned noise, crime, large gatherings and parking issues, especially in the historic district.

Southport residents comment on possible short-term rental regulations

Opponents included property managers and residents who have short-term rentals.

“What is the actual issue here. Have we had more police calls? Is there more crime that can be actually attributed to the short term rentals? So what problem are we trying to solve right now,” said one opponent.

They felt left out of the process of developing the new rules saying, with more discussion a better middle ground could have been reached.

Members of the Board of Aldermen also came down on both sides; Mayor Joe Pat Hatem supported the public’s desire for preservation.

“But when it came down to it, the citizens of Southport want to preserve their historic heritage,” said Hatem. “Their neighborhoods, and having short-term rentals in, particularly, the historic district and have them unbridled, unregulated, is not what the citizens want.”

Along with the tougher rules, there will be no more short-term rentals in Southport apart from those that already exist.

The ordinance also says owners would not be penalized for renting a short-term rental for longer than 30 days.

