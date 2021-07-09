Senior Connect
Seventh District Congressman David Rouzer plans to run for reelection in 2022

By Jon Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WECT) - Rep. David Rouzer (NC-7) plans to run for a fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, according to a spokesperson.

Rep. Rouzer, a Republican from Wilmington, has served as the Seventh District Representative since winning the 2014 general election race. He won reelection in 2016, 2018 and 2020 by double-digit margins. He served in the North Carolina Senate prior to running for the congressional seat.

Rep. Rouzer serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Agriculture Committee.

The filing period for candidates running in 2022 congressional races in North Carolina opens at Noon on December 6, 2021 and closes on December 17, 2021. The state’s primary elections are scheduled for March 8, 2022, and the general election is on November 8, 2022.

