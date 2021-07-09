NHC Planning Board approves rezoning request for proposed hospital in Scotts Hill
SCOTTS HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County planning board approved a request by Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center to rezone land in the Scotts Hill area for use as a regional medical facility at a meeting Thursday night.
The rezoning would allow for construction of a proposed 172,000 square foot hospital and corresponding 416 parking spaces.
Currently, the NHRMC Emergency Department North is located at this site
The state approved the certificate of need for a 66-bed hospital in Scotts Hill in April.
If the rezoning receives final approval by the county commissioners, construction could begin sometime in 2022.
