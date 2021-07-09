Senior Connect
Laney grad Grace Holcomb qualifies for 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior Golf Championship

By Jon Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney High School graduate Grace Holcomb of Wilmington has qualified for the 72nd U.S. Girls’ Junior Golf Championship July 12-17 at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The field of 156 players are scheduled for two days of stroke play, and the low 64 scorers will then move on to match play to decide the eventual champion.

Holcomb ended up as the first alternate after shooting 74 during a qualifying tournament on June 24 at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville, and was notified later she had made the field. She is scheduled to tee off at 1:39 p.m. in her first round on Monday, and at 8:39 a.m. in round two on Tuesday.

Holcomb will attend UNC Greensboro in the fall to study marketing and social media and play golf. She captained the Laney High Girls’ Golf team during her junior and senior seasons.

For more information on the 2021 event click here.

UNCW Beach volleyball moves to ASUN