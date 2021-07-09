Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up, hot and humid weekend to come

By Gabe Ross
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Friday! Sunshine and hotter highs in the seasonable upper 80s and lower 90s were the trend today and will continue through the weekend. Clusters of summery showers and pop-up storms are possible through tonight but, overall, we’re trending much quieter post-Elsa.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the muggy middle 70s. This weekend features a continuation of hot summery 90s with heat index values near, and at times, above 100 degrees. Only a cooling isolated shower or thunderstorm would bring any substantial relief from the heat.

New tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a classically hot and occasionally stormy summer weekend, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Wilmington Oral Surgery
Oral surgeons in short supply after two providers have licenses suspended
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar probes misconduct allegations against NHC Commission chair; criminal investigation possible
File image
Thursday closings/delays due to inclement weather threat from Elsa
Shaquan Palmer, 27, is charged with first-degree murder of a 15-year-old at Carolina Beach Road...
Third suspect arrested, charged in connection with murder of a teenager

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Afternoon, Jul. 9, 2021
First Alert Forecast: post-Elsa, temperatures turning up
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, July 9, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, July 9, 2021
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Jul. 8, 2021
First Alert Forecast: Elsa exiting the Carolinas, with classic summer weather returning