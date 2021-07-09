First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up, hot and humid weekend to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Friday! Sunshine and hotter highs in the seasonable upper 80s and lower 90s were the trend today and will continue through the weekend. Clusters of summery showers and pop-up storms are possible through tonight but, overall, we’re trending much quieter post-Elsa.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the muggy middle 70s. This weekend features a continuation of hot summery 90s with heat index values near, and at times, above 100 degrees. Only a cooling isolated shower or thunderstorm would bring any substantial relief from the heat.

New tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a classically hot and occasionally stormy summer weekend, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

