First Alert Forecast: post-Elsa, temperatures turning up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rainclouds and tropical storm-force gusts from Elsa held temperatures in the lower and middle 80s across the Cape Fear Region Thursday; Friday ought to have more sunshine and hotter highs in the seasonable upper 80s and lower 90s. Clusters of summery showers and pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon and night but, overall, post-Elsa, Friday will have much more dry time than Thursday.

New tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely across the Atlantic Basin through the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a classically hot and occasionally stormy summer weekend, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

