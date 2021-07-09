Digital billboard company finds success after moving to Bladen County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthem Displays operations lit up in Elizabethtown when it started a few months ago. They make digital billboards for Lamar Advertising, one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world.

“We also do the cabinets and we are like a one stop shop, shipping everything from this location,” said Anthem Displays president Nico Marais.

Proud to say manufactured in the USA, Anthem began operations a few years ago in Colorado, but state and local incentives brought them to North Carolina towards the end of last year.

“I would say we are one of the major suppliers of digital billboards here in the US,” said Marais.

When Anthem began their operations in Elizabethtown, they had around 17 workers, but now they have almost 40.

“The project was developed by Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, loans from commissioners, county EMC and a grant from Golden Leaf,” said Chuck Heustess, Executive Director for Economic Development in Bladen County.

These local and state incentives helped bring Anthem to Bladen County. Now, Heustess and other leaders hope their success will recruit more jobs to Bladen County.

“It will certainly show the rest of the business and industry world that they can bring their high-tech operations to our rural community and we can help them get it done,” said Heustess.

Heustess also said they are already working to expand Anthem’s building, and then continue growing the industrial park.

