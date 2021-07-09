Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cucalorus plans in-person festival for the fall

Cucalorus will return this fall with an in-person event (Source: Cucalorus Film Foundation)
Cucalorus will return this fall with an in-person event (Source: Cucalorus Film Foundation)(Cucalorus Film Foundation)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Festival plans to return with an in-person event in 2021.

Much of Cucalorus was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The annual festival, which dates back to 1994, now includes around 100 films each year.

It will be held November 10-14 in Wilmington, according to an email from organizers.

The festival was named one of the 50 film festivals worth the entry fee in 2021 by MovieMaker Magazine.

Beyond the annual film festival, Cucalorus also boasts a residency program, a community cinema, an outdoor film series and youth education programs.

The festival launched an online fundraiser to help support the event. Find that here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Wilmington Oral Surgery
Oral surgeons in short supply after two providers have licenses suspended
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar probes misconduct allegations against NHC Commission chair; criminal investigation possible
File image
Thursday closings/delays due to inclement weather threat from Elsa
Shaquan Palmer, 27, is charged with first-degree murder of a 15-year-old at Carolina Beach Road...
Third suspect arrested, charged in connection with murder of a teenager

Latest News

Longtime director becomes first-time playwright with ‘The Thursday Night Bridge Circle’ ...
Longtime director becomes first-time playwright with ‘The Thursday Night Bridge Circle’
The North Carolina Zoo is grieving the loss of Tommo, a beloved grizzly bear who lived at the...
N.C. Zoo mourns death of ‘amazing, goofy’ grizzly bear
McMaster said he wanted DHEC to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local...
Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts
Laney High School graduate Grace Holcomb of Wilmington has qualified for the 72nd U.S. Girls’...
Laney grad Grace Holcomb qualifies for 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior Golf Championship