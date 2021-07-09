Cucalorus plans in-person festival for the fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Festival plans to return with an in-person event in 2021.

Much of Cucalorus was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The annual festival, which dates back to 1994, now includes around 100 films each year.

It will be held November 10-14 in Wilmington, according to an email from organizers.

The festival was named one of the 50 film festivals worth the entry fee in 2021 by MovieMaker Magazine.

Beyond the annual film festival, Cucalorus also boasts a residency program, a community cinema, an outdoor film series and youth education programs.

The festival launched an online fundraiser to help support the event. Find that here.

