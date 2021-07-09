Senior Connect
Chadbourn community gathers to stop violence

Community members want solutions to gun violence in their small town


By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Chadbourn community came together Thursday night looking for solutions to gun violence in their small town.

This meeting follows a shooting at a party last weekend that killed three people.

Faith leaders and First Hope Foundation members led the meeting, and encouraged members of the community to fight back against violence.

The organizers’ main goal of the meeting was to create unity among town residents after last weekend’s deadly shooting. They also urged parents and mentors to step up and help the youth of Chadbourn break the cycle of violence.

“So we never looked back at the fact that this all falls back on our children,” said First Hope Foundation Advisor Marlando Pridgen. “And so we are just here to make a point to say that we want to stand in love, in God’s spirit, that we want to bring the community together for what we know it can be”.

Investigators have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. They also have not released any details about possible suspects or a motive.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

