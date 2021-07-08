Steve Miller, former county commissioner candidate, plans run for Congress in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former New Hanover County Commissioner candidate Steve Miller has filed the paperwork to run for the democratic nomination in the Seventh Congressional District race in 2022.

Miller, who retired in 2002 and moved to Wilmington in 2014, ran in a crowded field of candidates for commissioner in 2020, but did not advance to the general election.

On his campaign website, Miller lists several key issues which include protecting a woman’s right to choose, the federal decriminalization of marijuana for medical and personal use, funding research and development for renewable energy and energy storage, and lowering healthcare premiums and drug prices by adding a low-cost public option for individuals to compete with private insurers.

The filing period for 2022 congressional candidates in North Carolina opens at Noon on December 6, 2021 and closes on December 7, 2021. The state’s primary elections are scheduled for March 8, 2022, and the general election is on November 8, 2022.

