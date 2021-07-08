New museum helps you take the perfect picture, with some inspiration along the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There is a new museum open for visitors in Wilmington. But it is not the typical venue for sculptures, oil paintings or other works created by famous and familiar names like Da Vinci, Van Gogh and Picasso.

“You’re the work of art,” says Tiese Roxbury, owner of The Self-Love Museum, which recently opened on Eastwood Road.

Roxbury, a 2000 Laney High School grad, has visited several “selfie museums” in her travels across the country. These businesses provide backdrops, toys and other pieces of equipment for customers to take the perfect pictures. Roxbury decided it’s time for her hometown to enjoy the same experiences.

“I think a town always needs something fun to do,” Roxbury said while sitting in the ‘Summer Room’ of her museum. “Something safe. Something family friendly. So, I’m hoping Wilmington is ready. If they’re not, hopefully they can be introduced to the concept.”

Each room, or ‘Inspiration Station’ as Roxbury calls them, has a different theme. She has a “Know Your Worth money room’, complete with a money tree and money guns, which can spray fake bills into the air, if that’s the image you want. There is a room dedicated to the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. The twist on Roxbury’s museum are the inspirational messages customers will find dotting the walls.

“We have positive messages throughout, because we’re promoting self-love, “Roxbury says. “With online and social media growing, I’ve seen the increase in cyber-bullying and the depression that comes with the constant comparison of yourself to other people on social media, and photoshopping. We wanted to infuse the education into it as well.”

This business is a leap of faith for Roxbury, who has a Ph.D. in educational research and works full-time for the University of Michigan-Flint. She has never owned a business, which concerned her mother when the idea first came up.

“I don’t think she took me seriously at first,” Roxbury remembers. “But I couldn’t sleep, because it kept staying on my mind and I’m like ‘I really have to go after this because I think it’s something Wilmington would enjoy’.”

For The Self Love Museum to work, Roxbury needs to draw customers who are willing to pay to take pictures in her rooms. Her attitude is, it’s worth a shot.

“Even if you’re not a picture person, you know someone who is a picture person,” Roxbury said. “You can come in, be inspired and show, whether it’s your grandchild, your child something fun to do, something fun to do with the family, create family memories, or just come in and spend some alone time and see the different art installations.”

The stations inside The Self-Love Museum will change from time to time. A lot of that will depend on the feedback customers give to Roxbury and others after they visit. The business is located at 420 Eastwood Road, Suite #112. It is open Noon-7:00pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Noon-9:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and Noon-6:00pm on Sundays.

