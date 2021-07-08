Senior Connect
NCDHHS: As Delta variant spreads, COVID-19 early warning systems are triggering

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
(KKTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina health officials are sharing concerns about the triggering of early COVID-19 warning systems.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that those systems show more people are going to the emergency department with COVID-like illness and that there are elevated viral levels in wastewater in certain regions of the state.

A rise in cases and deaths is being noted as well as the more infectious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the state and across the country.

Officials say while the state’s trends are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic, cases increased by 12% the week ending on July 3 compared to the previous seven days, and hospitalizations have increased by 8% over the past seven days.

Figures continue to show why vaccinations are key to maintain control of COVID-19 numbers.

DHHS says since May, more than 99% of new cases in the state have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.

“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” said health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in a press release, “Protect yourself and those you love by getting vaccinated now.”

